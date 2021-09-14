Tech Tuesday: A look at some of this week’s top tech headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -A CBS News investigation uncovered a new criminal enterprise.

Cybercriminals are now bullying and harassing some social media users wanting them to give up their accounts so they can sell them to the highest bidder. Some websites sell these social medial handles for tens of thousands of dollars.

CBS News found half a dozen cases across the country of cybercriminals threatening innocent social media users, including in Michigan.

Bad actors will call in fake emergencies to their victim’s homes, This tactic is called swatting. (Swatting is becoming a more prevalent scheme that we’re seeing in this type of online extortion space. “They’re targeting celebrities, politicians, federal prosecutors, judges have fallen prey to these types of schemes,” said Kenneth Polite.

Polite leads the DOJ’s criminal division. He says there are currently no federal statutes that explicitly outlaw swatting.

In lighter news, tech giant Apple revealed its new devices this week. This includes the new iPhone 13, iPad, and Apple Watch.

The watch features new colors, faster charging, and a larger display. The new iPhone also features new colors and displays.

Last year’s iPhone was a huge seller and the company wants to keep that momentum going.

The NFL is back, and it’s now being reported that online bets are surging.

A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers’ location has reported a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season.

Geocomply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, says it recorded 58.2 million geolocation transactions across 18 states and Washington D.C.

That represents a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season.

Geocomply says it saw the most activity in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Illinois, and Michigan.