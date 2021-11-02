Tech Tuesday: A look at the future of touchless air travel

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the holidays around the corner, some major airlines are streamlining the passenger experience with brand new technology that could save you time.

What was once a thing only seen in movies like Minority Report, is now very close to being a reality. Delta is just days away from launching a first-of-its-kind pilot program in two of America’s largest airports. The airline, along with TSA, is creating a touchless airport experience from bag drop, to security, to boarding.

The system works a lot like the facial recognition used to unlock your iPhone. Once at the TSA security checkpoint, the only ID you need Is your face.

A camera takes a photo, and an officer confirms you match the customs database.

Meanwhile, American Airlines is also testing similar technology over in Dallas, so it does look like this could be the future of air travel in America.