LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s time to take a look at the latest headlines in the tech industry.

Farmers can face many challenges, including bugs, droughts, and storms destroying their crops.

But now, some farms are moving indoors and going high-tech, like one in New Jersey.

Bowery Farming’s Greens grow in special trays stacked floor to ceiling. LED lighting replaces the sun and the process uses 95 percent less water.

“We’re able to harvest and get the product to your local grocery store in 48-72 hours,” said Katie Seawell, an executive at Bowery Farming.

The main drawback? These indoor farms do use a lot of energy.

Microchips are needed for just about all the electronic devices we use. This includes cars, laptops, refrigerators, and medical equipment. However, the pandemic caused disruptions and suppliers are struggling to keep up with the supply of them.

There is a renewed focus on producing more chips at home, as some experts warn not doing so could also be a national security risk.

The House is currently considering the Chips for America Act, which would provide U.S. manufacturers with $52 billion in funding to help boost domestic production.

“I’d like to be more optimistic and tell you that right around the corner, help’s on its way. Just the complexity of technology that it takes years to put capacity on. And I think for the better part of the next 5 to 10 years, we’ll be chasing supply in this industry,” said Tom Caulfield, CEO of Global Foundries.

The tech sector is stepping up to try and help displaced Ukrainians stay connected. Tech startup Lifesaver is gearing up to ship thousands of phone charging stations to Ukraine and its borders. The power packs will be pre-charged so they can be used immediately.

A call that can help Ukrainians get in contact with their loved ones.

“For sure I’m scared, because it is war in my country, I don’t know what to expect, every day, I’m waiting, they call me and tell me we are safe, everything is quiet. For sure I am worried, I am worried for everyone, not just my family, for all Ukrainians, all Ukraine, my friends, my relatives,” said Ophthalmologist Sasha Khantil.