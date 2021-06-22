TECH TUESDAY: Amazon’s two-day prime day event might not compare to door-busting sales

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Amazon’s two-day prime day event had several people online, clicking, and abruptly adding items to their virtual baskets. However, researchers say the summer discounts offered by other online competitors might not match the door-busting sales.

According to research from Adobe, the discounts offered to shoppers during the prime day event are usually below 10 percent. Their analysis also found, if the sales are compared to cyber Monday, which falls after Thanksgiving the discounts are twice the bargain.

“We expect consumers to spend on things that will help them do, activities that they weren’t able to do over the past year, said Sharon profits, Executive Editor and Director of Content Initiatives of CNET. “Things like camping, dining out, clothing. Those are products that haven’t seen a lot of action over the past year. And we expect to be popular over prime day.”

The average U.S. household now has a total of 25 technical devices. During the COVID-19 pandemic, digital devices came in handy for most consumers such as, smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Security Tips

Most people wonder how they can secure their digital devices from cyber-predators, and keep their personal information secure.

Some simple steps:

Update software and firmware

Change passwords

Use 2-factor authentication

Use a Wifi 6 router

Make your network “invisible.”

These simple security steps can help protect personal information and even identify a hacker.