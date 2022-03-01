LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s estimated up to 30 million Americans are living with some kind of rare disease.

One of the biggest challenges is getting an accurate diagnosis.



9-year-old Keegan Battavio is a kind, active kid who works hard to overcome his struggles. When he was younger, his mom Kristie says she knew something wasn’t right.

“All milestones were delayed by at least three or four months by the time he was four. I mean he definitely delayed in speech and physical activities,” she said.

She reported her concerns to doctors but did not get the right diagnosis until they saw geneticist Dr. Karen Gripp. She used FDNA Face2Gene app, which combines artificial intelligence and unique technology to detect rare diseases.



“We can take pictures of patients. And in the app, we can then have the algorithm, analyze the facial features and provide suggestions of potentially matching diagnoses. It was a matter of three minutes, we had a diagnosis,” said Dr. Gripp.

FDNA’s database contains thousands of patients’ pictures and the technology can identify up to five-thousand rare diseases.”

“It allows clinicians to think and consider diagnoses that we would not naturally consider, for example, because a condition is so rare that even a clinical geneticist like me has never seen a patient with it,” said Dr. Gripp.