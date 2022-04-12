LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The pause on student loans is giving more people time to prepare for repayment plans, but it’s also giving more scammers opportunities to find victims.

Whether it’s via phone or email, are searching for victims to take advantage of during the student loan pause.

The other thing? Scammers don’t care if you have graduated or if you’re still a student.

“They’re actually doing many offers where they’ll say ‘We’ll get you into an institution, we can help you get scholarships, let us help you fill out the FAFSA, but all of this is for a fee,” said Mary Jo Terry, a managing partner with YREFY.

All of the federal programs that help you access scholarships, fill out the FAFSA and get you into an institution are free.

The main place to access materials that will help people with student loan information, or the FAFSA can be found at studentaid.gov.

“Every college and university has a financial aid office that will more than happy to schedule some time and admissions office if you need help with admissions,” continued Terry.

While college decision time for many is inching closer, loan forgiveness is a very big topic right now.

Mary Jo says that in Michigan one has an average of $76,000 in student loans.

So do your research before sharing your credit card number, bank account information, or personal information with companies that sound too good to be true.

“All the federal documentation to lower your payment, to put you in deferment, to do anything with your student loan is free. Absolutely free.”

Scams nowadays can be tricky to spot.

“We’re seeing people creating websites. We’re seeing companies spoof a legitimate company’s 800 number. So a legitimate 800 number could be with any of the large lenders out there,” said Terry.

So be careful.

“They hit you where you’re pocketbook sits, unfortunately.”