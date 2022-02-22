FALMOUTH, England (WLNS) – Robotic technology can do a lot these days, from vacuuming your house, to making meals, and even driving cars.

Now, British engineers are upping their game, developing human-like robots that are more interactive than ever.



Engineers have their eyes on the future as they work to build the most life-like robot on the planet.

If you make a humanoid robot you’re competing against 7.9 billion people in the world.

Ameca is the most realistic robot created by Engineered Arts in England.

“I’m so clever that sometimes I don’t understand a single word that I’m saying,” said Ameca.

The brainy bot can run on A.I. and recognize people’s faces.

17 motors in her head help her smile, blink and show emotion.

But when it comes to replicating human beings, the path to potential perfection isn’t easy.

“Self-repairing, self-replicating, lasts 100 years, runs off very, very little fuel,” said Will Jackson, founder and CEO of Engineered Arts.

Even basic human movement can be hard to copy with bones of steel.

“It is the Holy Grail, to reach power density, taut control, force control that you can get from human muscle,” said Jackson.

Creators expect companies, rather than consumers to be the first to hire Ameca.



“In areas like receptions, maybe in a hotel, shopping malls, or airports,” said Morgan Roe, Director of Operations at Engineered Arts.



If Ameca gives you Hollywood-robot-apocalypse-vibes, her makers insist this isn’t the beginning of our demise. She can’t even walk yet.

“The idea of a rogue robot with a gun is just kinda crazy,” said Jackson.