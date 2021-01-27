Tech Tuesday: ‘Charge up Michigan’ program expands

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— In today’s world, making a trip to the gas station isn’t the only way people are powering there vehicle, they’re also using electricity, to get from Point A to Point B.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday report, we’re talking about how Michigan Motorist can benefit, from a new program rolled out by the state. That program, called “Charge up Michigan.”

It’s worth $1.7 Million dollars, and it was announced by the Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), with plans to build fast-charging stations along well-traveled state roadways.

The goal of the program is to make it more convenient for drivers, to reach their destinations. The latest Michigan city to get a grant is Owosso, where they plan to build two charging stations.

You can learn more about the “Charge up Michigan” by clicking here.

