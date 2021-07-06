Tech Tuesday: Companies hit by ‘biggest ransomware attack in history,’ Pinterest bans weight loss ads

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tonight, a notorious crew of hackers linked to Russia is demanding $70 million in bitcoin to unfreeze computers at hundreds of companies around the world.

The Miami-based software company Kaseya is scrambling after what’s being called one of the biggest ransomware attacks in history.



Cyber criminals with the Russian group R-evil attacked the company’s systems Friday and infected hundreds of its clients in more than 12 countries.



The breech targeted widely used software, and then took company data hostage.



The hackers are demanding $70 million to unscramble and release the data.



In Michigan on Saturday, President Biden said intelligence officials are investigating After he warned the Russian president last month to reign in cyber criminals or face a strong US reaction.



“If it is, either with the knowledge of and/or a consequence of Russia, then I told Putin we will respond” said Biden.



Long term, cyber experts say these ransomware attacks can compromise personal information, and open the door to identity theft.

In other tech news, Pinterest is banning all weight loss ads on its platform.

Pinterest says it updated its policy after looking at studies showing how much the pandemic impacted people with eating disorders.



Ads promoting fitness and healthy lifestyles will still be premitted.



The company noted the policy is an expansion of its guidelines that had previously banned body-shaming and dangerous weight-loss products.



The new ban goes several steps beyond that by prohibiting any weight-loss language or imagery, testimonials about weight loss and references to body mass index, or BMI, among other content.

