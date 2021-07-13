TECH TUESDAY: Dating apps surge during lockdown and beyond

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York. Jim Lanzone, the one-time chief of digital media at CBS is the new CEO of Tinder. Lanzone will take over for current CEO Elie Seidman on Monday, Aug. 3 according to Match Group, which owns Tinder and other dating sites like OkCupid. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s a common question new couples get asked, especially when meeting the other’s friends and family. How did you two meet?

The answer…for many, especially during the pandemic, has become a dating app such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, or Grinder.

Another element of the pandemic, not only meeting online but dating online. According to Hinge, more than 40% of all of its users have been on virtual dates, and 65% say they want to keep using those video chatting services even post-pandemic.

“They felt really safe,” said Logan Ury, Director of Relationship Science for Hinge. “They can do it from the comfort of their home. It’s this low-pressure vibe check. It’s a chance to say are we a good match before we meet up in person.”

Hinge also reports that while 51% of users say now that dating in person is back on they’re scared again, 75% say the pandemic made them realize they want to find someone and don’t want to be alone.

The company offers one piece of advice, based on their research, those who’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, are 30% more likely to find a match.