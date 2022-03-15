LANSING, Mich. (WLN S) – Driving solo has now become an expensive habit with national average gas prices reaching $4.33 a gallon, according to AAA.

Finding someone to share a ride with may be tricky, but now there’s Waze Carpool.

The app allows you to enter your commute route and times. Then it finds others with the same trip.

Jill Bender’s sons play lacrosse, so using this app helps organize all of their travel to and from games.

“It saves me a lot of headaches because they’re on all different teams, so they have different schedules. And I wouldn’t be able to do it all myself,” she said.

Waze Carpool even shows you the cheapest gas prices at stations along your route.

You can also use other apps like GasBuddy, AAA Mobile and Google Maps to find cheap gas.



Now, some people are now looking to skip the pump altogether.

“People are looking at driving vehicles that have other fuels, for example, electric EV vehicles,” said Economist Mike Walden.

New research shows online searches for electric vehicles are up nearly 40% in recent weeks. Supply remains an issue as manufacturers work to catch up with demand.

Right now, the range may not meet the expectations of some drivers, but manufacturers are working to address this as well.

Also, the number of charging stations are being increased across the nation, including right here in Michigan.