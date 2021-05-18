TECH TUESDAY: Experts suggest handling problems offline

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook’s stock is up after the social media giant reported stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter thanks to soaring ad revenue. The social media giant said Wednesday, April 28, 2021, it earned $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the January-March period. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s not an uncommon occurrence to get online, check your social media, and find someone expressing their frustration about something in their life on their page.

Does it make you feel good for a minute? Yes. Is it a positively benefiting you? Experts say no.

According Dar Meshi, who’s an assistant professor at Michigan State University, according to his research, talking about those problems in person, and getting support, was actually more beneficial.

“It’s about the relationship between problematic social media use and mental health, and how social support mediates that relationship,” said Meshi. “There’s been an established link between problematic social media use and negative mental health.”

Meshi’s research consisted of studying 403 Michigan State University Students, who were surveyed before the pandemic between January and March of 2020.

The overall consensus was that, that those who got more support in real life, the better off they were mentally.

Meshi says the theory is that in-person support allows for substantial connection to be made, which may be needed to provide the support needed to prevent negative mental health.