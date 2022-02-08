DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Ford Motor Co. is teaming up with Google to transform a Detroit staple into a research hub.

After being abandoned for decades, the landmark Detroit Train Station is getting a makeover.

It’s is being transformed into a research hub that will focus on electric and self-driving vehicles.

Ford plans to research, test and launch new mobility solutions there.

“Together, this is another sign that we are moving forward in a way that shows Michigan is in it to win, that we are going to lead in the mobility sector, that we are serious about developing high-tech and high skilled jobs,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The 18-story, 500,000 square-foot train depot has sat empty since 1988.

But now, the state plans to provide more than $126 million worth of programming and resources, including infrastructure.

“I was sick and tired of driving by this building all the time and having this be the poster child for the decay of Detroit, and I wanted to do something about that, and we’re now, I think, very much in the process of turning this from a national punch line into a national treasure,” said Bill Ford, Executive Chair of Ford.

Those involved are also working to designate a transportation innovation zone.

The goal is to make it easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs to safely start and test projects.

Google plans to open a lab to teach computer science to high school students including a certification program.

“And what we’ll be doing here is providing computer science training skills for high school kids after school, on weekends, so that they too have access to one of these exciting new jobs of the future.” said Ruth Porfat, CFO of Google.