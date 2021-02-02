TECH TUESDAY: Highlighting black inventors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— In honor of Black History Month, this week’s Tech Tuesday segment honors black inventors, and more specifically, the woman who patedted the invention for the modern home security system.

Her name is Marie Van Brittan Brown, and she’s credited for inventing the first home security system.

According to Blackpast.org , Brown came up with the idea after she faced security risks in her New York City neighborhood. Where she lived, the crime rate was high, the police response time was slow, so she created a way to contact officers quickly during an emergency.

Her original invention has peepholes, a camera, a two-way microphone, and an alarm button that could be pressed to contact police immediately.

Brown filed for the patent in 1966 under the title “Home Security System Utilizing Television Surveillance”. The application was approved three years later in December of 1969.