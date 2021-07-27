TECH TUESDAY: MSU researcher uses new design to prevent amputations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Tuesdays, we talk technology here at 6 News, and this week we’re focusing on a new technology, that’s looking to keep people whole and prevent amputations.

According to Michigan State University researcher Morteza Mahoudi, a chronic wound is when the body doesn’t go through the proper process, to heal and injury, they’re also leading cause for amputations.

Mahoudi is looking to change those statistics, by using technology to help treat those wounds, before a limb needs to be removed from the body.

He recently won a grant and is now working with partners in the U.K. to start a company that will develop a new treatment for chronic wounds. The treatment works by combining different types of biopolymers, to act as artificial skin.

They recently ran a pilot trial with 13 patients suffering chronic wounds.

“That basically have a cocktail of different materials and different proteins that basically can give what chronic wounds need to have,” said Mahoudi. “Almost in all of the limited studies we have done, the wounds were fully closed and the clinicians were very happy about the outcomes.”

According to the team, chronic wounds are some of the hardest things for doctors to treat, and that motivates them to keep working.

Mahoudi says as of now, the price would be around $20 apiece, instead of a $1,000+ comparable products on the market.

“If during my lifetime I see the patch heal even one patient, and salvage one patient from amputation, I guess I reach my goal.”

As of now, the project is on track to get regulatory approval by 2022.