GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU medical school in Grand Rapids is now home to one of the world’s only total-body PET scanners. It can be used to search for cancer and it only takes seconds.



“We know and we don’t afraid to make big things happen. And that’s what I love about this community. And that’s how we start,” said Dr. Anthony Chang.

Dr. Chang began his vision for a “bold advanced medical future” or “BAMF” around six years ago.

The idea? To bring the advancements made in cancer treatments under one roof and then innovate them.

“[Something] a cancer patient doesn’t have is time,” said Dr. Chang.

With the delivery of the new total-body PET scanner, Dr. Chang and his colleagues have cut that diagnosis and treatment time in half – actually more than that.

Most PET scans can take 20 to 45 minutes. This PET scan has the ability to give you a total body scan for cancer in just one minute.

“So we can use this information to decide if you should use should receive these kinds of treatments, and also how many doses we should inject into you instead of just guessing,” said Dr. Chang.

That treatment will happen within hours of receiving your PET scan.

“It’s a very precise, targeted specific type of cancer treatment,” said Dr. Brandon Mancini, medical director of BAMF. “As opposed to some of the more general cancer care that we’re used to.”

Dr. Mancini says the reason this can happen so quickly is because of the “Radiopharmacy” located in the same building as the PET scan.

“We’re going to be able to produce radiotracers that have not been able to be used clinically, and again, impact more people more quickly,” he said.

This advancement will make Grand Rapids a destination for not only cancer treatment, but cancer research.

A fact that is not lost on Dr. Mancini.

“And I think it’s very realistic that we can approach cancer being a chronic disease for somebody as opposed to a death sentence,” said Dr. Mancini.

At first, they plan to target a few specific cancers. They are hoping to start accepting patients this summer.

The project was made possible by a $19 million grant given to MSU by Doug Meijer.