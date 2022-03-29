LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’ve been shopping online lately you’ve probably been offered the option to buy now, pay later.

It’s a popular alternative to credit cards that lets shoppers receive a product right away while splitting up payments over time.

However, experts say there can be risks you might not be aware of when making purchases using the buy now, pay later model.

The idea sounds nice.

It allows customers to purchase and receive a product right away sometimes with just a small down payment then make a series of installment payments over time, without charging interest, given that those payments are on time.

“It’s much more affordable to pay two hundred and fifty every two weeks than putting up one thousand right up front,” said online shopper Rolie Jasper.

Consultancy Accenture says the number of buy now, pay later shoppers in the U.S. Has surged by more than 300% since 2018, reaching 45 million active users last year.

Financial technology firms like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna are finding a major foothold among younger consumers and shoppers on a budget.

“The big change is the fact that younger consumers, in particular, have moved away from traditional credit. And so we’ve sort of filled that void,” said David Sykes with Klarna.

But experts warn that buy now, pay later firms aren’t without risk.

Consumer advocates warn shoppers might get behind on payment schedules for multiple products and risk getting charged high late fees and interest.

“If you can’t afford to pay for something in full right now, can you really afford to pay for it in the next month or two?” said Lauren Sanders with the National Consumer Law Center.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau launched an inquiry into the lending practices of the biggest buy now, pay later firms.

“What’s key is what’s the purpose of the regulation. If it’s about protecting the consumer, we’re all for it. If it’s about protecting the existing financial services system, that could be problematic, because we really do want to offer consumers a different choice, an interest-free choice,” said Sykes.

If you’re planning to make a purchase by buying now and paying later, experts suggest keeping a record of your payment due dates and making sure you’ll have enough cash on hand to meet those obligations to avoid damaging your credit.