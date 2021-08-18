Tech Tuesday: The future of skin cancer screening

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Using 92 cameras and state-of-the-art 3D imaging, this new machine can help doctors find skin cancer early.

It’s called the Vectra.

92 cameras take photographs of the patient’s skin and then use software to build a 3D image of the patient’s body in precise detail.

Amy Arsuaga has hundreds of moles all over her entire body. She says this puts her at high risk for melanoma.

She says screening is awkward and takes a lot of time.

“Not wearing my clothes for four hours… So I just wasn’t too keen on going back,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, as many as 19,600 melanomas may have gone undiagnosed or treated in 2020.

One new piece of technology used in the battle against skin cancer is a special handheld microscope that probes under the skin and provides images at the cellular level.

Google is also testing at-home screening apps that use artificial intelligence.