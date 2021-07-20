TECH TUESDAY: TikTok or job recruiter

A picture taken on January 21, 2021 in Nantes, western France shows a smartphone with the logo of Chinese social network Tik Tok. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The year 2020 will forever be known because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also be known as the year popular video-sharing app TikTok gained major popularity in the United States.

TikTok users generally share videos of them dancing, cooking, or other viral trends, but now, it’s also being used to help connect businesses to potential employees.

Across the country, TikTok users like Brianna Seaberg are a part of a new pilot program called “TikTok Resumes.”

Here’s how it works:

Users search job listings They record a 30 second video They send it to companies of their choice

“I sat down and thought about my key takeaways from past internships, past projects that I have worked on,” said Seaberg.

The program features several major companies including Chipotle, Target, and the Detroit Pistons.

The company has made it possible to add those video resumes to pages including Linked-In. According to surveys, around 59% of those looking for jobs say they think the trend is the new normal, while 76% of hiring managers feel an applicant sending in a video resume would be helpful.

TikTok says the job feature is still just a trial for now.