TECH TUESDAY: Troubleshooting technology during the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We all know technology can sometimes fail when we need it the most, so if you are cooking with smart devices this year, here’s what you need to know to avoid a Turkey Day disaster.

“The first thing I would say is if you need help reach out early to somebody who can help,” said John Morin, the owner of Pocket Geek Home.

Pocket Geek Home is where experts provide smart device and connectivity support for people like you.

They say if your devices aren’t working or just not getting along, they’ll fix the problem for a cost.

“Don’t just think about it as smart devices, but think more about it holistically, how can you choreograph your kitchen to make the food for you and your loved ones,” continued Morin.

Morin says this can take some planning ahead of time.

“You might have a whirlpool dishwasher that’s smart, a Samsung refrigerator that’s smart and some type of other range or countertops stove that’s smart and they’re not working together. They might not be connected to their wi-fi, they might not be talking and syncing together.”

So run through your devices and make sure they are working properly and in sync.

Believe it or not, the placement of your devices does matter.

John told a story of someone who was picking up their croc-pot with their phone in hand.

“And as they were moving their gravy over from their Crock-Pot to their countertop, they spilled across their phone. They actually dropped the pot on their phone. Things like that.”

Pocket Geek Home will be offering help on Thanksgiving but Morin recommends checking your devices and getting help sooner rather than later.