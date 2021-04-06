Tech Tuesday: Using tech to teach about the environment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Education and technology have been inseparable since the beginning of the pandemic, with students across the country learning remotely via technology.

WLNS’ Kiyerra Lake breaks down how Michigan students are learning about environmental preservation with technology.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (also known as EGLE) is partnering with the Michigan Learning Channel.

The partnership brings educational videos straight to your child’s smart device through the EGLE classroom.

“We have this vast library of videos that we’ve produced over the years with a lot of real good information,” said EGLE media relations Nick Assendelft. “This information breaks down some of the technical issues that we deal with on any given day.”

The videos are aimed at students in kindergarten to third grade, and they explain complex topics in ways that children can easily understand.

EGLE plans to expand their audience to older students soon.

“We also have information available for higher levels on our Youtube channel and EGLE classroom,” said Assendelft.

Some of the topics the videos cover include air quality monitoring, climate change, geology, recycling and more, with new videos coming each Tuesday.

One of EGLE’s goals is to teach kids how to protect their environment, and why it’s important to do so.

“If we can instill an idea and care for the environment at a young age that’s going to carry out through their lives,” said Assendelft.

A link to the EGLE classroom can be found on the Seen on 6 tab of our website, or by clicking here.