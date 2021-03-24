Tech Tuesday: UV light used to fight COVID-19 at MSU

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – There are many different ways we can stop the spread of COVID-19. Mask wearing, social distancing, handwashing, but what about lights? These new UV lights can kill up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and fungi.

The lights are known as UV Angels, and previously they’ve been deployed in hospitals to fight infections.

Around 75,000 people a year die from infections caught in hospitals, and over 300,000 get sick.

These lights help prevent infections by eliminating pathogens in the air with ultraviolet rays, an unobtrusive way of killing unwanted germs.

The lights fit into a standard ceiling light fixture, allowing them to be installed anywhere with high foot traffic.

Now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, these lights are being used to fight the virus at Michigan State University.

Dr. Linda Lee, an employee of UV Angels, says that these lights are can help fill the gaps in battling COVID-19, as enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing is difficult.

“It [the lights] controls pathogens in the air, and reduces them,” said Dr. Lee.

There are no hazardous byproducts nor is anything released by the light. The air is treated and safely let back into the environment with no extra additives.

The lights have been installed in high-trafficked areas at MSU such as Wonders hall and Olin Health Center, and they are set to be installed in the Breslin center and other athletic facilities.