Tech Tuesday: Virtual Mother’s day gift idea

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mother’s day is just around the corner, and if you’re in need of a quick and safe mother’s day experience, Amazon might have the gift you’re looking for.

Lifestyle coach and mother Veena Crownholm is promoting Amazon’s new virtual experiences for mother’s day.

There are over 250 virtual experiences to choose from, and they can range from making macarons with professional chefs to touring the streets of Tokyo – all from your computer.

The virtual experiences pair customers up one-on-one with a live tour guide who they can interact with, ask questions, and even purchase items from foreign vendors which are then shipped to your home.

Tours can start at $10 “and go right on up,” said Crownholm.

Crownholm herself utilizes the Amazon Experiences, taking a pasta making class in Tuscany.

Until May 9 at midnight, certain tours are 30% off.