Tech Tuesday: Waverly grad spends golden years taking classes on new app

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Richard Hewitt says he’s a proud graduate of Waverly High School, but it’s been a long time since he’s been inside a classroom.

He says he still has the urge to learn, but sometimes runs into a few challenges.

“As seniors, we get embarrassed, oh my gosh I got to go ask my grandkid to help me out,” said Hewitt.

But now he gets help, with his wife, through Getsetup’s online classes with hundreds of classes to take.

“We have been taking classes now for a year. Last I’ve checked we’ve taken over 200 classes,” said Hewitt.

Instructors are located across the globe.

“It’s a safe, secure place where folks over 50, over 60, can come and learn new things, socialize, and connect with others,” said Lawrence Kosick, president and co-founder of Getsetup.

Lawrence says he helped come up with this idea while trying to help his father in his 90’s.

“We were all trying to help our parents at a distance and we simply weren’t doing a very good job of it and we thought we can’t be the only ones who are struggling with this,” he said.

And they were right because now thousands of Michiganders are using this site.

Some classes focus on tech, IT, and exercise. Classes have discussion groups and fun activities.

“We took a virtual tour of the Louvre,” said Hewitt.

And through these classes and learning how things work, Richard is no longer just a student, he’s a teacher.

As a diabetic, he shares information with people living with this health condition as well.

“We now can claim we’ve had participants on six of the seven continents. We haven’t had any penguins log in. So we missed that other continent,” said Hewitt.

If you would like to learn more about Getsetup and enroll for free through the state health department you can click here.

