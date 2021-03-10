Tech Tuesday: Women in the tech business

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – March is Women’s History Month, and 6 News is here for you with Randi Zuckerberg, one of the first Facebook employees and sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Randi Zuckerberg says now is the time for women to enter the tech industry.

“A lot of people might not know the extent of the huge gap of women in tech vs other careers,” said Zuckerberg. “More than half of the American workforce is women, yet when you turn your attention to the tech industry it drops to less than 30%. of jobs that are held by women.”

“Tech jobs” doesn’t just refer to coding or computer-based jobs, but any kind of job involving technology, such as agriculture, manufacturing, education and healthcare.

“It’ is desperate that we focus our attention on getting more women into these industries,” said Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg says that women joining tech is important because while she was working in tech she was often the only woman in the room.

“These industries reach billions of people on a daily basis. If you’re reaching that many people and so many of them are women, why are there no women making strategic decisions? It just makes good business sense to involve more women.”

Female voices are often silenced by a male majority, said Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg is also the founder of Zuckerberg Media, a media and marketing company with a large focus on female-oriented media and training.

Zuckerberg Media produces the children’s show Dot, which features the eponymous Dot, an 8-year-old girl that goes on and adventures and solves problems with the aid of technology.