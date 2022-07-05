SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WLNS) – The Mighty Bin market offers groceries without prepackaged plastic.

Isabelle Demillan opened the zero-waste, plastic-free grocery store in San Diego as an option for environmentally conscious consumers like her.

“I tried really hard to go to grocery stores and find things without packaging as well as non-toxic products and it was such a mission to find [them,]” Demillan said.

But in her store, customers can find many traditional grocery items as well as personal care and household products.

They’re stored in large bins and glass dispensers.



Customers can buy jars from the store, they can get a donated one, or bring their own, which can be reused and refilled.

While more grocery stores like this one are starting to pop up across the country, it’s still very niche.



“I think you could see more coming up in certain geographic areas where you have high urban density and you have a consumer who’s willing to go through a greater degree of inconvenience for that,” said food business expert Corey Chafin.

He says the biggest hurdle zero waste, plastic-free grocery stores face is changing consumer behavior

“Though you may intend to shop in a certain way in practice, you’re going to go with what is most price effective and what’s convenient for you,” said Chafin.

“It’s just going to be a learning curve, but once you get a hang of it, people tell me they really enjoy this way of shopping,” said Demillan.

Demillan believes it can catch on, hoping individual habits lead to collective change.