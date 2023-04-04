TikTok is facing a $15.9 million dollar penalty from Britain’s privacy watchdog.

The United Kingdom’s Information Commissioner’s Office claimed that the platform is misusing children’s data and violating other protections for young users’ personal information.

The office added that TikTok didn’t adequately identify and remove children under 13 from the platform.

“That means that their data may have been used to track them and profile them, potentially delivering harmful, inappropriate content at their very next scroll,” said John Edwards, Information Commissioner.

The company said it disagreed with the claims, saying it has improved its sign-up system, by no longer allowing users to simply declare they are old enough, and by looking for other signs that an account is used by someone under the age of 13.

