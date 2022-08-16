LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a two-year pandemic, Americans are adjusting to the new normal.

Many are still working from home, or are adopting a hybrid work model.

Signs point to hybrid work as the new normal.

Employees are resisting a full-time return to the office, but many are willing to clock in a few days a week.

One study shows that only 49% of workers ordered back to the office full-time are actually showing up for a five-day work week, but 84% are at their desks when asked to be there two, three, or even four days a week.

