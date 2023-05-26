BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Instead of spending time on social media, an 11-year-old from Bath Township spends his time spreading God’s message.

How? By passing out free Bibles.

According to Gavin Coffey, no one should take God’s grace for granted.

“I like to read Revelations because it has a lot about the end times,” he said.

He’s believes his purpose is spreading the knowledge of God’s will.

“It makes me feel good,” Coffey said. “Because by doing this maybe more people will be like hey I need to start reading the Bible.”

Coffey, 11, began passing out bible after a lockdown drill he had at school.

Gavin talks with some locals about his mission.

He got to pass a few at the East Lansing Art Fest last weekend.

Gavin said his journey began through reading VeggieTales when he was younger, but after a school drill, his faith became stronger.

“I was praying during the lockdown,” he reflected. “I started, after that, I was gonna read the Bible and stuff.”

He’s even inspired his friends to do the same.

“If you can’t read the Bible, just pray,” Gavin explained. “You can talk to God whenever. You can talk to him whenever, just talk to him like he’s your best friend.”

His grandmother Summer Foster said she’s always wanted one of her children to minister and can’t be more proud.

“Gavin loves to read,” Foster said. “When he does reports at school, he likes to read the Bible and do reports on the Bible.”

The 11-year-old has only given out a handful of Bibles so far, but he isn’t discouraged.

The young disciple’s grandma created a GoFundMe so that he can get more Bibles to give away.