EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No matter how young or old, art always inspires.

An event this week in East Lansing brought people from all around the community together with a common cause.

To draw.

“The drawing marathon is an annual event that the Broad does. And right now we’re doing it in collaboration with the City of East Lansing. So we have a bunch of drawing activities over at the museum,” said MSU graduate student Maileen Bugnaski. “I think that having spaces like this is really beneficial to fostering creativity and giving people an outlet and maybe people who don’t get to be creative in their day-to-day life, giving them like a small opportunity to tap into that creativity.”

Art student Keir Thomas said it’s just nice to give people something to work on without a grade attached.

“I think that’s dope, bro. Everybody’s an artist. I hate people telling people that they’re not an artist, bro. I feel like you gotta make something outta your life. Meaning art, you feel me?”

To see snapshots of just some of the art made, check out the video player above.