Salia Baligh is the first woman ever from the deaf community to be selected as a Rose Princess in the annual Rose Bowl parade.

She’s Legally deaf in one ear but she refuses to let her disability define her life. She’s now living her childhood dream of being on the tournament royal court.

She was born with a birth defect, giving her no ear canals or eardrums. After two failed surgeries, she feared her dream wasn’t possible.

“My favorite part was seeing the girls on the tiara and just having that mindset. I want to be a princess too. But obviously, I’m hard of hearing, so I wasn’t sure if that was possible. I’ve never seen it done before,” said Baligh.

For Baligh, being deaf doesn’t define her. She defines herself.

You can watch her inspiring story in the video player above.