GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Whether it’s passing out McDonald’s gift cards to kids at random, or providing a family a Thanksgiving dinner, a woman from Grand Ledge has dedicated her life to giving back when those in need least expect it.

She’s started a home-based nonprofit, and the organization’s mission is to provide help to those with an immediate need.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was very young to help those in need,” said Sabrina Newton

That dream began for her at just six-years-old. But for the past year, Newton has been giving back, and she says being a cancer survivor is one of the reasons why.

She began that journey by starting a nonprofit near and dear to her called Pure Hearts of Michigan.

The name rings true. Since it’s been established, she has helped dozens of people and families.

She bought them Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and a whole bunch of really nice gifts for all the kids

She was also there for Misty Rouse at a very dark time, after she survived what she calls a terrible car accident.

“She would help take me to doctor appointments, she would bring me food. And make sure I had everything that I needed when there were times that I couldn’t do for myself,” said Rouse.

This weekend Pure Hearts will host its second annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraiser in the Value City Furniture parking lot on West Saginaw in Lansing.

Kids can come to show off their Halloween costumes and get candy, while others can donate essentials that’ll be given to those who need them this holiday season.

Newton says she understands what low moments look like through her life experiences, so through pure hearts, she wants to continue bringing people up.

“There are so many people in our community that need things that just are broken by circumstances involved in their lives. And we wanna be there to help them with that,” she said.

Stuff the Bus runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

