Madelyn Quinn first picked up a golf club at age 2, starting with a toy, but quickly moved on to the real thing.

Her dad, a former PGA Tour professional, started showing Quinn videos of Tiger Woods golfing as a child and she said that’s what inspired her.

“Whenever I have a tournament, my dad always says, ‘What’s the goal today?’ And I say it’s to have the most fun out here,” she said.

Quinn was born with what’s called a ventricular septal defect, a hole in her heart. She underwent three open heart surgeries, as doctors tried to fix her tiny heart.

At 18 months old, Maddie was put on a transplant list. Four months later, they got the call — a perfect match had been found.

The surgery was a success and for the first time, Quinn had an appetite.