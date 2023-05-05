SARASOTA, Fla. (ABC) — The Kentucky Derby is Saturday and while most thoroughbreds never get their chance in the spotlight, some find a life after racing.

Take Rupp, for example.

Katie Barboa is a breeding manager at the Arindel farm. She said that Rupp is a descendant of Secretariat and Seattle Slew, both of which are Triple Crown winners.

But unlike his family, Rupp didn’t make it to the big races.

Due to an injury, the horse had to give up the race track, which led to a new line of work.

Rupp is now a member of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

“It’s something that he’s excelled at,” said Sgt. Michael Jackson with sheriff’s office. “He has a good mind and really wants to figure out what we are asking from him and give us the results we’re looking for.”

Sgt. Jackson said Rupp was donated to the agency by Florida Track, an off-the-track horse rescue.

A second career in law enforcement, with a second name.

Nowadays, Rupp goes by Colonel. he’s a high ranking horse with a big following.

“Oh, yeah. People absolutely love him,” Sgt. Jackson continued. “He’s a gorgeous east bay thoroughbred. He’s a stunner. He’s definitely one of the magnets of our unit.”

Not to mention, Colonel is one of the fastest.

So criminals beware, Colonel is out there and you have no chance of outrunning this retired race horse.