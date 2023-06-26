Photo shows the winning ticket a Jackson County man bought at a BP in Osseo.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A man’s arrival at a store just before close led to him winning $300,000 through a lottery game.

The anonymous 44-year-old bought his winning Michigan Lottery Emerald Green Wild Time instant game ticket at a BP gas station in Osseo.

“I scratched the ticket right after I purchased it and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won $300,000,” he explained. “I had the clerk look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.”

Once the news was confirmed by the clerk, the lucky lottery player was in shock. He then called his family to let them know the good news.

He plans to buy a home with his lottery winnings.

“Winning is an unbelievable feeling and I’m still waiting for it to sink in,” the player said.