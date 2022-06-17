LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A movie made completely in Michigan is set to premiere Friday night in Lansing, and it’s about Juneteenth.

Getting the film on the big screen in Lansing took a huge effort from a local makeup artist who worked on the film.

“I had never done a film, it was just a dream come true, because it was truly a dream,” said makeup artist Kierra Lanice.

Lanice said when she got the call to work on a new movie, she was excited.

“Working in TV and film, everything was a learning experience.” Lanice said.

The film is called ‘Block Party.’

“It is a family comedy, so expect a lot of laughter,” Lanice said.

The movie was filmed in Grand Rapids, and producers say it’s the first one about Juneteenth since it became a federal holiday.

“That makes me very proud, especially as a black woman, and not seeing the representation. And this is a holiday that, you know my family and my community celebrated my entire life,” Lanice said.

It meant so much to her that she had to beg movie theaters in Lansing to show the film.

“Lansing, because it’s such a small city, it wasn’t originally on the list to have the movie be in our theaters,” Lanice said.

She said Friday night’s premiere sold out so fast, the theater added two more showings. They’ll also be showing the film at Celebration Cinema on Saturday and Sunday at 8:35 p.m.

“We are very unified and the support is real,” Lanice said.

James Gardin also contributed to the film. His song is featured in it, but he hasn’t seen the film yet.

“I think that’s going to be a surreal moment to watch it and say, wait that’s my voice in the background,” Gardin said.

And they both say this movie is a great way to not only give back to Michigan, but to the Lansing community.

“This is something that I was excited to pour back into the community and say ‘hey, you guys are always rooting for me and asking about my world, now let me bring my world to you,'” Lanice said.