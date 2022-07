LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A long-lost penny postcard found at a Michigan antique show made its way to its intended recipient.

Over 73 years later.

It was all thanks to one man and a computer.

In this week’s Tell Me Something Good, we explore how Ryan Floo, a Michigander with an appreciation for history, helped this long-lost correspondence make its way to its rightful home.

You can see the card’s full journey and how Floo helped its delivery in the video player above.