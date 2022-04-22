LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week’s Tell Me Something Good. isn’t exactly one we feel good about here at WLNS, but it’s one highlighting the good that came from one of our own.

Today we say goodbye to our Chief Photojournalist David Parks after 17 years of incredible work here at TV 6.

You’ve seen a lot of video on our channel and website over the years, and while you haven’t seen his face you’ve definitely watched his work.

“Parky” as he’s affectionately called, has spent the last 17 years holding a camera for WLNS.

Parky’s been “Parked” at some of the biggest news and sports stories to hit mid-Michigan and our state, and recorded some big personal victories as well.

“His eye for video sets the standard for anyone is this business,” said WLNS anchor Sheri Jones.

Dave is one of the most dedicated and decorated TV 6 photojournalists.

His creativity and attention to detail have earned him numerous accolades from the Associated Press, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, an Emm, and 4 regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

One of his biggest supporters works in our building is his wife, Debbie.

I think I’m going to miss the most is meeting for coffee in the cafeteria pretty much every hour of every single day,” she said.

Parky’s love for news has gotten him into interesting situations during his time here. He’s been blasted with tear gas, been called in to cover breaking news the night before his wedding, met President Obama and traveled with Vice President Pence!

“We were on his tour bus and he came into the kitchen and offered you a slice of pizza. I still can’t believe you didn’t take that. Eating lunch with the Vice President of the United States will certainly be something that I will always remember and I was so happy to share that memory with you,” said WLNS Anchor Lauren Thompson

Not everyone can say they’re buddies with the governor. For many of those press conferences in the COVID days and even a state of the state address, Dave was the only cameraman in the room.

“Hi David! We’re going to miss you. From traveling around the state to covering newsworthy events, so always initiating the perfect camera countdown you’ve helped your fellow Michiganders stay connected to what’s going on. So thank you for your hard work,” said Governor Whitmer.

Dave has had many highs over the years, but also some lows.”

In 2017 he ended up at Sparrow Hospital and in rehab for months for what at first was a mysterious illness.

One that knocked him down literally, leaving him unable to walk.

But he fought and to the surprise of even his doctors, Parks got back up and found himself walking the halls at TV 6 once again.

He was even welcomed back with his very own marching band.

But as much as we’ll miss Parks for his persistence and professionalism, we’ll miss him as a person even more.

He won’t regularly roam the halls here, but his name will be hard to miss, Plastered on awards adorning the walls

A reminder of a talent a trusted friend, a mentor and a man who means so much to so many.