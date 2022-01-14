TMSG: A mom’s hope for her daughter to find love

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a devastating diagnosis, one mom is taking on the role of matchmaker for her daughter.

Amid the bright lights and big city billboards, one sticks out- a giant photo of Molly Davis with the message ‘Date my Daughter’.

Molly’s mom Beth doubles as her wingman.

“One of the things I’ve always told my kids has been you don’t get what you don’t ask for, so I put it out to the universe, please. Let’s give Molly some help,” said Beth.

But this is not a case of an overzealous future mother-in-law.

Beth discovered Wingman, a dating app for friends and family hoping to play matchmaker after she learned she may not have much time left.

The mother shared this on her profile daughter’s profile:

“A year ago I found out that breast cancer had extensively spread to my bones. I’m now on a mission to find a good man for my daughter to love.”

Beth describes her daughter as a ray of sunshine who tries to improve the lives of everyone around her, and has a strong determination to balance fun, fitness, and new experiences.

“I want to know I’m leaving her in good hands,” said Beth.

A story so bittersweet, it caught the attention of Wingman founder Tina Wilson.

“She’s just brave and feisty. I instantly loved her I thought you know we have to help,” said Wilson.

She did help by providing this gigantic megaphone of sorts. Wilson gave Beth a Times Square ad which has already elicited dozens of responses

“I’m hoping that people can see that you still have your life ahead of you and you have joy and your family, and every day is a gift,” said Beth.