DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Even the little ones enjoy pampering, and one Detroit woman opened up a business that does just that!

Jasmin Robinson is the owner of the Sparkle Divine Spa Bus, a mobile business that pampers children from head to toe.

“It’s a lot of stuff that you know young girls like to do,” said Robinson. “I also have a two-year-old daughter who loves to get her nails done so you know I just thought that would be a great thing to do for girls.”

From manicures to pedicures, and face masks and snacks, Robinson’s business helps every girl feel like a princess.

The business has been up and running since May 2021, but soon it was launched, Robinson ran into some problems.

“The bus broke down for about 3 months, it was stuck in the shop, but after they fixed it I made a post on Facebook and it actually went viral,” said Robinson.

That’s how metro Detroit mom Raina McGaffin came across Robinson’s business. She says her daughter loves to get pampered.

“My daughter loves dressing up and makeup and all of her friends do, and tea parties. So it kinda brings that effect since you know, they always want to be princesses,” said McGaffin.

But for McGaffin, the biggest selling point of Robinson’s business was that it comes to you, already set up and ready for a good time.

Party-goers have up to three hours to enjoy the luxuries of the bus. Besides the spa experience, the bus also offers activities like movie night, painting and even arts and crafts.

It costs $400 to rent the bus for a group of at least 8 people.

While Jasmin only has one spa bus now, she hopes to maybe one day open up another one.

Robinson is also considering a video game bus for boys.