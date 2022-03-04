CHICAGO, Ill. (WLNS) – Students often think that school assemblies are boring, draining and a waste of time.

However, CBS’s Steve Hartman found one that was life-changing.

The assembly is known as “On the Road.”

Students funneling into the Al Raby High School auditorium in Chicago were oblivious that each and every one of them was about to win the lottery.

“You’re going to hear from me something soon that’s going to change everything,” said Pete Kadens.

Kadens is a businessman who started 3 companies. You could call him a self-made man, but Pete would disagree.

He says if he’d had different parents, different peers, different skin color, been raised on Chicago’s west side, he most certainly would not be the multimillionaire he is today.

“This country was built on the notion that no matter where you come from you can become successful and wealthy – that just factually is not true,” he said.

Al Raby High School is full of kids with big dreams, bridled by harsh realities.

For example, Armani Barber. “I was thinking about being a lawyer,” she said.

Armani is a junior- near the top of her class. She knows she could make it through college, but doesn’t know how she’d pay any of it.

Enter Pete Kadens, along with former Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson, who both hope to fight inequity with an initiative called Hope Chicago.

“There’s never been anything of this scale, of this magnitude, of this import – done in this community,” said Kadens. “Your college tuition, your room and board, your books and fees will be paid for and you will go to college for free.”

Over the next 10 years, Pete and other donors plan to invest a billion dollars in “Hope,” but they say the dividends are already pouring down to a new generation, finally feeling the dream within their reach.

