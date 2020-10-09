TMSG: Grab a book and help “Lansing Reads”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If children don’t get the proper encouragement, research shows 75% of students who struggle to read in 3rd grade continue struggling in high school.

It’s a statistic that doesn’t sit well with Karen Grannemann. She’s the recipient of the 2019 Athena Leadership Award, and she’s doing something about it.

She says everyone in mid-Michigan and beyond can be role models and help young children learn to and enjoy reading, and she has come up with an easy way to do that with a new initiative called “Lansing Reads.”

6 News anchors Chivon Kloepfer and Sheri Jones show us how the community can get involved in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report.

Watch the story above.

If you would like to record yourself reading a book, or donate to “Lansing Reads,” click here.