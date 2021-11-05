TMSG: Holt 3-year old adopts pet caterpillar, takes it everywhere

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Plenty of families have pets. Some prefer dogs or cats, Others enjoy the company of horses or cows. There are also many families who enjoy hanging out with their reptiles. And then… there’s three-year-old Henley in Holt who has adopted a pet caterpillar.

She found it during a family walk roughly three weeks ago and it has since become a part of her family. Henley has named her new pet “Ali” and they go everywhere together; to daycare, the doctor’s office, the dentist, on family walks. They even went trick-or-treating together this year.

Ali is a Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar and Henley’s mom Liz Reed says Henley has always wanted a pet. “She was just like, ‘Can’t we keep her inside?’ And I was like sure we can keep her inside. I only thought it was going to be for like a day or two and then she became part of our family I guess.”

Ali gets fresh leaves, grass, and water every day and Reed says laughing that they’re just “praying that we’re, I guess, raising her the right way so she’ll do what she needs to do next. I’ve Googled more about caterpillars than I ever thought I would in my whole life in the past three weeks.”

Reed has been documenting Ali’s arrival on social media through what she calls the “Caterpillar Chronicles.” “People tell me like, I just wait every day for the Ali update because it just puts a smile on my face. And if my almost-four-year-old and a caterpillar can put a smile on people’s faces, then we’re just going to keep going with it,” said Reed.

To get a closer look at Ali and Henley, watch this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report with 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Photojournalist Dan Ray in the video above.