TMSG: Lansing house offers spooks, tricks, and treats for Halloween

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Two best friends in mid-Michigan are at it again! For decades now, Karen Richardson and Rebecca Hall have been going all out with their Halloween display at 1305 Hillcrest Street, Lansing. “It’s just so much fun. All year long we look forward to this,” said Richardson.

It’s a lot of work year after year. The pair started setting up their display on September 1st. But what’s really challenging and time-consuming is that almost everything they put up is hand-made. “The end result, watching the kids light up when they see things and the scariness and the fun and the laughter, you know we just love it,” said Hall.

They focus on re-using items and recycling pieces, which they hope serve as an inspiration to other people on a limited income. “I’m hoping that this also gives them, you know some ideas and hope that they can do things too without having to spend a lot of money,” said Hall.

“We have a lot of people come by, every day, every night, walking, driving, taking pictures, taking video. So we’re just excited about that too. The more people we get, the more kids we get, it doesn’t matter to us. Age, anybody can come in. We’re all about Halloween,” said Richardson.

