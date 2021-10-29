TMSG: Lansing lizard catches the attention of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — He’s black and white, has a long tongue and tail, turns heads wherever he goes, and a woman in Lansing is using all of that to help raise awareness about reptiles and responsible pet ownership. Her name is Sarah Curry and she’s the human mom to Winston, an Argentine Black and White Tegu.

Winston is about 13-years old and had a rough start in life. He was found years ago in a box in October, abandoned outside of a zoo near Detroit. Thankfully, the zoo was able to nurse him back to health, and eventually, Winston ended up in the loving arms of Curry. It was a union that would change both of their lives.

“He has changed my life dramatically in a positive way and I have so many friends now, thanks to him. And I didn’t have very many before. So many kids and people just love him and it’s so cool just to watch them smile and the kids just get so excited, you know. That’s what I love,” said Curry.

But before you rush off and buy a Tegu or another large reptile, Curry says it’s very important that you do some research. “You have to be committed. Their diet is whole prey so you have to feed them mice, bugs sometimes, and also chicken, eggs, fish, and all that stuff. And it can be expensive. It’s like feeding another person at your house.”

Winston is also a big commitment. Curry says he takes up most of her day and will live to be about 25-years old. It’s also expensive to care for him properly. Winston has his own bedroom, a large expensive enclosure, and he needs to be kept in a warm, humid environment.

In addition to educating people about reptiles, Curry and Winston also spend their free time raising funds for charities and pet rescue organizations. That effort recently caught the attention of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

If you want to connect with Curry and get more information on Winston, you can visit their Etsy page, Facebook page,or YouTube channel.