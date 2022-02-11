HONOLULU, Hawaii (ABC) – When a dog was stuck in a dangerous situation in Hawaii, one stranger stepped up to save the day.

A 16-year-old boy needed help saving the dog, named Mauka, so he asked Kavika for help.

“When it was described to me, they said the dog was in a ravine. I said okay I can deal with that,” Kavika said.

He hiked a mile and a half into the forest to find the dog, but what he found was no ordinary ravine. It was something else entirely.

“A fissure. A hole in the ground. A lava tube,” Kavika said. “Until I got there I shined a light down and it’s just pitch black and you could hear a dog faintly whimpering.”

Kavika used a rope rigging system to lower himself 25 feet into the earth, where he discovered a new problem.

“When I got to the bottom, the first thing I could sense I could smell a pig down there. I could smell a boar,” he said. “Pigs can be very dangerous if they’re cornered.”

He thought Mauka must have been chased into the hole by a wild boar.

Luckily, there was no boar to be seen. Just one very scared pup.

Kavika climbed up out of the hole with Mauka in his arms.

“I don’t ask for nothing, I don’t ask for money, I just want to get the dog back to its owner,” he said.

Kavika says it’s a blessing that Mauka, which means “mountain” in Hawaiian, was wearing a GPS, and that otherwise, it would’ve been impossible to find the dog in the middle of that forest.