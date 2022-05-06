TAMPA, Fla. (WLNS) – A few months ago, we introduced you to Lucky the snowman and the Florida students whose hearts he melted. Today, we have an update.

It all started at Southshore Charter Academy outside Tampa, when teacher Robin Hughes opened a book about snow and got a frosty reception.

“They just had this perplexed look on their face. Then that’s when I asked the question, ‘How many of you have never seen snow before?'” Robin said. Hands shot up.

Clearly, Robin had tapped into a desperate yearning that she wanted to satisfy. Unfortunately, it hasn’t snowed in Central Florida in 45 years. Still, Robin wasn’t about to let a little thing like meteorology get in her way. So she reached out to her sister in Kentucky and went full-out Frozen.

“She asked me if I wanted to build a snowman,” her sister Amber said.

Amber Estes begrudgingly agreed to ship her sister a snowman.

“And I said, ‘If he makes it to Tampa, his name is going to be Lucky,” she said.

So all winter long, Lucky ventured out of the cafeteria freezer ever so briefly to grant these poor, snow-deprived children a chance to see and feel the mini-miracle that is a snowman.

It has been 2 months since we first told this story, and all these warm greetings have finally taken their toll and Lucky melted.

On Earth Day, the kids reintroduced Lucky back into the water cycle.

And although goodbyes are always hard, the nice thing about life on earth is that for every farewell, there’s a hello, and Lucky’s water was used to water a tree, giving him a second chance.