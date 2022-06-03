

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) – A big group of 8th-grade graduates in Muskegon is celebrating this weekend because they just learned they can go to Grand Valley State University for free if they graduate high school with at least a 2.8 GPA.

The graduates of Timberland Charter Academy can go to GVSU tuition-free.

“The program offers free tuition, tutoring, also a variety of support programs. You name it. Everything that a student will need to be successful at the college level and the system that we’re going to put in at the high school level, at Timberland, to support them through high school,” said Timberland Charter School Director Stephen Evans.

GVSU leaders say it may take a little time for the impact of the announcement to set in for these students.

“Once they have sophomores and juniors and they have colleges talking to them, see how much it costs to go here, that whole process of getting in, they’re gonna say wow, I’ve already been accepted into a school already and I know what this process is all about,” said GVSU Assistant Director of Charter Through College Programs Barry Hall.