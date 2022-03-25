DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – When a Michigan woman decided to save her neighborhood outside Detroit six years ago, she never imagined what would happen next.

Highland Park near Detroit has all the makings of a ghost town. Many former landmarks like schools and libraries are just plain gone.

Fortunately, one man’s wasteland is another woman’s blank slate.

Shamayim Harris is the unofficial architect of the most unlikely redevelopment project in Michigan. She set up a nonprofit, got donations, and started a crusade to reverse the decline on her block.

She pays some workers, but most of them are volunteers.

“When she needs something done, she knows exactly who to call. And it’s going to get done. That’s why Mama Shu is so amazing,” one worker said.

They call her “Mama Shu”, and they say she’ll put a boot in your behind if you don’t help her rebuild this block of Avalon Street, where she drew plans for a park, afterschool homework house, greenhouse, café, and basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts.

“You’re going to see this whole block looking like some of the suburban blocks that I see with the grass trimmed and the flowers and all of that. That’s what you’re gonna see,” she said.

Six years later, her vision is coming true. When spring rolls around and this block awakens the gardens will grow, kids will gather on the courts and in the homework house, and new families may move in.

Michigan’s most unlikely urban planner is now also one of its most successful.

