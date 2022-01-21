TMSG: Mystery garbage man helps neighbors with small but meaningful gesture

GRAND CHUTE, Wisc. (WLNS) – Melody Luttenegger and her family are new to Stewart avenue in Grand Chute.

When they moved in, something peculiar began to happen.

“It was so strange because all of a sudden our garbage cans were just showing up,” said Melody.

It happened again.

“We have such a long driveway and I thought maybe the garbage company is bringing our garbage,” she said.

And again.

“I asked my husband and he’s like, no, I’m not bringing the garbage cans up.”

And again.

“Mason we’re gonna figure out who this is,” she said to her husband.

And she did.

“It was the day before Christmas Eve, and I got a little gift for him, me and mason came out and stood there waiting and waiting same time,” she said.

Like clockwork, he came up the drive at 8:21 a-m.

“So this old guy comes up with our garbage cans,” said Melody.

Meet the mystery garbage man. He just goes by “Dick.”

“When I retired I got sick of doing nothing, so I got started going around and picking up garbage cans. Not just certain ones. Everyone’s. I’ve been from wisconsin most of my life. Always loved winter,” said Dick.

Even at two below zero —

“It’s not that bad.”

He rides his bike taking the trash in for house after house.

“Just a pair of sweatpants on. I put this mask on because it makes your face nice and warm,” he said.

He’s a quiet guy with a message that’s loud and clear.

“Just be nice to all people. It’s just what you gotta do. Just think if you were at home and you needed someone to for some help. “

A small act of kindness is a huge deal every Thursday morning.

“You know the kindness that strangers give is an unexplainable feeling. And he doesn’t even realize how nice of a gesture it is and how much we appreciate it,” said Melody.